WARNING: Head of Gov’t Health Agency Admits in Advance: People will Die From the Vaccination (Video)

The German federal government is preparing citizens for the inevitable deaths that will take place due to the Chinese coronavirus vaccine. The head of the German equivalent of America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assured the population that the “statistically very probable” deaths will most likely be attributable to “pre-existing conditions” instead of the vaccine.

In a statement translated exclusively for RAIR Foundation USA, Prof. Lothar H. Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute reminded Germans that generally speaking “on average 2,500 – 2,700 people die in Germany each day.” With this in mind, he continued, it is important to remember “that people, in connection with the vaccination, will [likely] die.”

Prof. Wieler continues to say that when these people die after taking the vaccine, “it will [then] be extremely important to determine whether the cause of death was the vaccine or another pre-existing disease.” Many of these people, he says, are “elderly and extremely elderly,” which implies that those people would be vulnerable to dying anyway.

RAIR reported back in May about forensic medicine professor Klaus Püschel, who stated that the majority of deaths being attributed to the coronavirus were from very ill patients who were likely going to die within the next year. “The fear that this is a killer virus and that many will die from it is completely exaggerated,” said Püschel, “We have to make it clear that we don’t want to be in a glass case. We can’t protect ourselves from everything. And this virus is a comparatively low risk.”

The irony is that while the government exaggerates deaths attributed to the coronavirus, it appears to be doing the opposite for the inevitable deaths due to the vaccine. It should be noted that the looming vaccine has been called out for being potentially dangerous by highly credible scientists including German virologist Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi.

Prof. Lothar H. Wieler closed his statement with a curious comment about needing “vaccination centers with centralized data collection” in order to track the cause of deaths by those who take the vaccine.

RAIR has been closely monitoring the coronavirus tyranny in Germany (see list of articles below). It is clear that the tyrants leading the beautiful European country are abusing their power by implementing arbitrary and dangerous mandates reminiscent of East Germany, where vaccines were mandatory.

Watch the video here:

Support our work at RAIR Foundation USA! We are a grassroots activist team and we need your help! Please consider making a donation here: https://rairfoundation.com/donate/

Many thanks to Miss Piggy for the translation!

There’s one thing that we need to make clear: on average 2,500 – 2,700 people die in Germany

each day. That is the normal death rate. In Germany, about 900,000 people die every year. That means there is the possibility — and it is statistically very probable — that people, in connection with

the vaccination, will die. Then it will be extremely important to determine whether the cause of

death was the vaccine or another pre-existing disease. Namely because we will be starting with the high-risk groups. This group includes the elderly and extremely elderly. They are already at risk of death due to their age. This precisely why we need vaccination centers

with centralized data collection for tracking side effects.

Read the following RAIR articles on Coronavirus tyranny in Germany: